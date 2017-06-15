Long Beach Police Seize $2,500 Worth of High Powered Fireworks, Arrest Three Suspects

Police confiscated about $2,500 worth of high-powered fireworks and arrested three men on Monday as part of an investigation into the sale and possession of illegal fireworks in the city, Long Beach police officials announced today.



The arrests and confiscation were conducted by South Division Directed Enforcement officers with the help of West Division patrol officers.



The suspects were identified as Marco Delgado, 18, of Carson; Christian Chacon, 25, of Long Beach; and Sandro Perez, 33, of Carson.



All three were charged with possession of fireworks.



Authorities said that on Monday, June 12, officers found an online post advertising the sale of the illegal fireworks and through their investigation responded to the 4400 block of of Myrtle Avenue where they made contact with the individuals selling the fireworks, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).



The fireworks were confiscated and the three suspects were taken into custody.



“The Long Beach Police Department encourages those celebrating the 4th of July holiday to do so in a safe and responsible manner,” officials stated. “We are reminding residents and visitors that all fireworks, including those marked “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in the City of Long Beach.”



Violators may face a citation or arrest and up to a $1,000 fine, a jail sentence for six months, or both. Fines and penalties may increase depending on the fireworks’ classification.



Fireworks can be disposed of at collection bins located at all fire stations and police stations as well as the Lifeguard Headquarters from from 8:00AM to 8:00PM at 2100 East Ocean Boulevard, on the west side of the Junipero lot.

If you would like flyers, posters or yard signs to post in your home/neighborhood, you can pick them up at:

Fire Headquarters, 3205 Lakewood Boulevard, starting June 12 to July 3 from 7:30AM-4:30PM

Neighborhood Resource Center, 100 W. Broadway, Suite 550, starting June 12 to July 3 from 8:00AM-5:00PM



You can also call and reserve them from the Neighborhood Resource Center at (562) 570-1010.

Above, left photo courtesy of LBPD.