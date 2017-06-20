One Arrested, Numerous Citations Issued During DUI Checkpoint Saturday

One person was arrested Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The arrest was made by LBPD’s Traffic Section during a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint that was set up at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Daisy Avenue between 7:00PM and 3:00AM.

The checkpoint netted the following:

1,225 vehicles through checkpoint

461 vehicles screened

1 DUI-alcohol suspect arrested

3 drivers cited for operating a vehicle while license suspended/revoked

22 drivers cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed

9 citations issued for unsafe driving

Awareness of High Visibility Enforcements, including DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries, according to the LBPD.