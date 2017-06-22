Long Beach Police Continue Illegal Firework Crackdown; Make Multiple Arrests, Seizures

Items confiscated from an investigation conducted on the 2600 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Photos courtesy of LBPD.



The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced yesterday the latest results of their continued efforts to enforce the city’s ban on all fireworks when they conducted several investigations this past week.



Those investigations, conducted by LBPD’s West Division Directed Enforcement Team, led to five arrests, multiple citations, the confiscation of several thousand dollars worth of high-powered fireworks as well as the seizure of narcotics, two handguns and cash.



The following investigations were announced through an LBPD release:



Friday, June 16





At 10:20AM, officers encountered a man near Market Street and Orange Avenue and subsequently confiscated several packages of fireworks and a handgun found in his vehicle. Suspect Rodrigo Velardo, 33, of Long Beach was arrested and booked into Long Beach City Jail for carrying a concealed weapon and possession and sales of illegal fireworks. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

At 7:35PM, police made contact with a man near South Street and Cherry Avenue and subsequently cited him for possession and sales of fireworks and confiscated several packages of fireworks. The suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Jackson of Lakewood, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and held at Long Beach City Jail on $50,000 bail. He has since posted bond and was released.



Saturday, June 17





At 6:00PM, police came into contact with 18-year-old Long Beach resident Bryan Vasquez near Willow Street and Cedar Avenue. He was cited for possession and sales of fireworks and eight large boxes of fireworks he was attempting to sell were confiscated from his vehicle and residence.

At 8:00PM, officers responding to the 2600 block of Long Beach Boulevard made contact with a man selling fireworks and subsequently confiscated the item and took him into custody. Officers then responded to his home and confiscated “a large quantity of additional fireworks, several thousand dollars of cash, a significant quantity of narcotics, and recovered a stolen handgun and ammunition.” The suspect, Sorvath Ke, 35, of Long Beach, was booked for ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of fireworks and a variety of narcotic-related charges. He is being held at Long Beach City Jail on $50,000 bail.



Tuesday, June 20

At 2:35PM, Suzanna Bermudez, 25, of Long Beach, was cited for possession and sales of fireworks after police made contact with her in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue. Several packages of fireworks were also confiscated.

“The Long Beach Police Department will continue to actively enforce the laws related to illegal possession and sales of fireworks in the City of Long Beach, and encourages those celebrating the 4th of July holiday to do so in a safe and responsible manner,” officials stated. “We are reminding residents and visitors that all fireworks, including those marked “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in the City of Long Beach.”



Violators may face a citation or arrest and up to a $1,000 fine, a jail sentence for six months, or both. Fines and penalties may increase depending on the fireworks’ classification.



Fireworks can be disposed of at collection bins located at all fire stations and police stations as well as the Lifeguard Headquarters from 8:00AM to 8:00PM at 2100 East Ocean Boulevard, on the west side of the Junipero lot.



If you would like flyers, posters or yard signs to post in your home/neighborhood, you can pick them up at:

Fire Headquarters, 3205 Lakewood Boulevard, starting June 12 to July 3 from 7:30AM-4:30PM

Neighborhood Resource Center, 100 West Broadway, Suite 550, starting June 12 to July 3 from 8:00AM-5:00PM



You can also call and reserve them from the Neighborhood Resource Center at (562) 570-1010.