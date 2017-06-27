Arizona Man Killed In Wrong-Way, Hit-and-Run Crash in Long Beach

The incident was reported to police at 1:41AM Sunday, June 25 at Anaheim Street and the Los Angeles River, according to a Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) release.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo was driving westbound on Anaheim Street in the eastbound lanes without its headlights on at a high rate of speed when it collided head-on with a 2008 Toyota Scion.

Arriving officers found the Scion with major front and side damage, and four occupants inside, in the westbound lanes of traffic. Also at the scene, they discovered the Rodeo, with major front-end damage and with no occupants inside.

Responding Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) paramedics transported all four occupants of the Scion to local hospitals, including the Arizona man who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital. The driver, who was identified as 26-year-old Long Beach resident Marie McLaughlin, was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. The two remaining adult passengers had non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police said that a male subject, believed to be the driver of the Rodeo, was seen walking away from the collision eastbound on Anaheim Street. He is described only as a male, wearing a white T-shirt.

The Arizona man’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Long Beach Collision Investigations Detective Brian Watt at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).