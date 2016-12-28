Assemblymember O’Donnell Reappointed As Chair of Assembly Education Committee

Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell was renamed chair of the Assembly Education Committee by Speaker Anthony Rendon on Tuesday, it was announced.

The committee shapes state policy impacting schools, students and teachers in California.

“As a classroom teacher, I come to Sacramento to give students a voice in the Legislature,” said O’Donnell in a statement. “The opportunity to continue as Chair of the Assembly Education Committee is not just an honor; it is a responsibility that, for me, is deeply personal.”

Assemblymember O’Donnell has served as chair since being elected to the State Assembly two years ago.

During his first term, he secured $15 million in the state budget for the California College Promise, as well as carried legislation to help improve student attendance. He also improved learning environments for underserved youth.

In the future, the assemblymember’s priorities include increasing the state’s investment in public education, as well as enhancing arts and music education, according to the announcement.

“The policies made by Sacramento have very real and powerful implications for the lives of my students, fellow teachers and even my own children,” said O’Donnell in a statement. “I look forward to building on our progress to ensure California students have access to safe, high-quality learning environments in which they are able to thrive.”