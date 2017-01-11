After-School Girls’ Program at Michelle Obama Library to Foster Development, Confidence

Images courtesy of Global G.L.O.W.

Global Girls Leading Our World (Global G.L.O.W.), a nonprofit focused on the empowerment of girls through mentoring, transformational literacy and art, will commence an after-school program for girls and young women grades five through 12 at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library.

Beginning Thursday, January 19, the program will be held on Thursdays from 3:00PM to 6:30PM.

Girls throughout Southern California attend Global G.L.O.W. programs for structured, after-school and out-of-school mentoring-based programs that emphasize social-emotional learning (SEL), creative self-expression and theme-driven curricula, according to the release.

Mentors are recruited from local universities to team up with small groups of girls to provide activities that help participants “connect with and respect one another through the shared discovery and development of their own voices, narratives, strengths, talents, values, purposes and life paths,” according to Global G.L.O.W.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to Long Beach to help young women reach their potential in life,” said Kylie Schuyler, founder of Global G.L.O.W., in a statement. “Our goal is to facilitate authentic communication and expression between young girls and mentors that result in growing strength of character, self-determination, independence and self-confidence in girls and their mentors.”

Girls who are interested in applying for the after-school program can visit the registration page here. If you’re a college student interested in joining the team as a paid mentor, apply here.

The Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library is located at 5870 Atlantic Avenue.