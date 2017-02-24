LBCC Board of Trustees to Hold Final Interviews with Superintendent-President Candidates

The Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Saturday to interview the final candidates for the position of superintendent-president, LBCC officials announced Thursday.

The five candidates, who will be interviewed during a closed-door session, are vying for the vacant position left by Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who stepped down as superintendent-president after being promoted to chancellor of the California Community College System.

Before the private session, the public is invited to attend and provide comments to the board.

The final five candidates are:

Tod A. Burnett, president of Saddleback College in Mission Viejo

Otto W.K. Lee, president of Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington

Marvin Martinez, president of East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park

Melinda Nish, executive advisor to the president at the College of the Marshall Islands

Reagan F. Romali, president of Harry S. Truman College in Chicago

The board is expected to have its final decision made in March or April.

Sunday’s meeting will begin at 10AM and will be held at the Courtyard Marriott Long Beach Horizon Board Room.

For photos and complete bios of the candidates, click here.

The Courtyard Marriott is located at 3841 Lakewood Boulevard.