Three Long Beach Students Headed to State PTA Reflections Art Contest

One of the three winners, Alexis Sandahl, a 2nd grader at Naples Elementary School, with Principal Jeff Woods. Photo courtesy of Naples PTA.

Three winners from Long Beach schools are going to the California State Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Reflections competition from the local Long Beach Council PTA Reflections program, it was announced.

The Reflections program highlights the importance of arts in education and gives schools a way to celebrate and feature their students’ talents in the following six categories: dance choreography, visual arts, filmmaking, music composition, literature and photography.

The program also encourages students to use their creativity, be self-expressive and to think critically.

“National PTA Reflections program is another way PTA collaborates with LBUSD and other school districts to enrich the arts for our students,” said Kim Erkman, Reflections chairman of PTA Council schools, in a statement. “It never ceases to amaze me the talent and creative flow I see from these kids. We are proud of our students and families in Long Beach.”

The following Long Beach students will go to the State PTA for the fourth round of judging: Luna Salseda-Gomez, a kindergarten student from Fremont Elementary who won for her piece Luna Paints the Moon in the visual arts category, Alexis Sandahl a 2nd grader from Naples Elementary who won for her Film Production of “Mermaids Tale” and Ajala Sen, a 2nd grader at Longfellow Elementary who won for her dance choreography in “India and Fiji”.

Students created artworks in accordance with this year’s theme “What’s Your Story?” More than 900 students participated from 20 Long Beach PTAs. The city has 45 PTAs out of approximately 80 schools, according to the announcement.

“We are so excited to have our talented and imaginative 2nd grader, Alexis Sandahl, go to state PTA for Filmmaking,” said Natalie Hale, co-chair of Naples PTA Reflections, in a statement. “I think it’s a first for Naples in that category!”

The program is sponsored by the PTA, takes place each year during the fall semester and is optional for schools to participate. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade first competed at the school level, winners were then judged at the council level and then the 33rd PTA District level, according to the release.

The work of all the Long Beach Council PTA Reflection winners and runner ups will be on display at the Reflections Reception on Monday, April 3 at 6:30PM at the El Dorado Golf Event Center, with an awards presentation scheduled for 7:00PM. The public is invited to attend.

For more information about the Reflections program, visit the link here.

El Dorado Golf Event Center is located at 2400 North Studebaker Road.