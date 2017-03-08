CSULB Breaks Ground on New Building for College of Continuing and Professional Education

Photo courtesy of CSULB President Jane Close Conoley.

Officials at Cal State Long Beach broke ground Friday on a new building for the College of Continuing and Professional Education (CCPE), the university announced on its website.

The $30 million construction project will create a centralized location for students, faculty and staff who currently use classrooms spread across campus.

CCPE offers degrees, certificates, intensive workshops and standardized testing prep courses, such as the LSAT and GRE, to CSULB students.

The new, 35,000-square-foot building next to Health and Human Services on lower campus is the first for the college, according to Jeet Joshee, dean of CCPE.

This new LEED certified building shows our commitment to sustainable building at @CSULB! @CSULB_Sustain #GoBeach pic.twitter.com/Z9WXoAsfjD — Jane Close Conoley (@PresConoley) March 3, 2017

Friday’s ceremony was attended by Joshee along with CSULB President Jane Close Conoley, Provost Brian Jersky and Vice President of Administration and Finance Mary Stephens.

The building will feature high-tech classrooms, a courtyard and zero waste.

Construction on the three-story, L-shaped building is expected to be completed by summer 2018, with students using the classrooms in the fall.