Talks on Building Cultural Bridges, Women at Work to be Held at Women’s Research Colloquium

The annual Women’s Research Colloquium—the signature event of the Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) President’s Commission on the Status of Women—will be held next Thursday, highlighting CSULB scholars who contribute to the public’s understanding of issues related to women.

This year’s scholars include Mitra Baghdadi, Anthropology Department coordinator, who will present Iranian Circle of Women’s Intercultural Network (ICWIN) in Long Beach: A Case Study in Building Cultural Bridges between the Iranian Community and American Society.

Theater Arts Department faculty member Andrea Caban, who heads Voice & Speech, will present Women at Work: An Arts-Based Research Project & Performance.

The event will also include the presentation of the 2017 PCSW Advancement of Women Awards, honoring individuals for their work on behalf of women. The PCSW will recognize a student, lecturer, tenured/tenure-track faculty member, staff member and administrator for “their demonstrated commitment to the advancement of women.”

The event will be held Thursday, April 13 at 5:00PM at the Pointe in the Walter Pyramid. Tickets cost $20 and include a dinner.

RSVP by Monday, April 10 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via phone at (562) 985-1688. For more information click here.



The Walter Pyramid is located at 1250 North Bellflower Boulevard.