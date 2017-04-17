SCAN, Senior-Focused Group, Donates $40,000 to CSULB’s College of Health & Human Services

Cal State Long Beach’s College of Health & Human Services will receive a $40,000 donation from Long Beach-based Senior Care Action Network Health Plan to support initiatives related to seniors, aging and independence, officials with the senior-focused organization said today.

The donation was announced last week during a colloquium at CSULB and in celebration of SCAN’s 40th anniversary, according to a release.

“We are extremely grateful to SCAN for this generous gift and its ongoing collaboration with the College of Health & Human Services,” College Dean Monica Lounsbery said in a statement. “SCAN has long been recognized, locally and nationally, for its dedication to meeting the needs of seniors, and we congratulate the organization on achieving this milestone of 40 years of service to older adults in our communities.”

The donation will support four key university initiatives: faculty research, the colloquium on aging, campus wellness week activities and the Dean’s Excellence Fund, which may cover student scholarships, research and future innovation challenges within the College of Health & Human Services.

“As an organization started by Long Beach seniors four decades ago, we can’t think of a more appropriate way to mark and celebrate our anniversary than this gift to one of our long-time partners, Long Beach State University,” stated Chris Wing, CEO of SCAN. “Our legacy of cooperation with the university and others in the community who share our commitment to mobilizing experts, thought leaders and academics to address the needs of seniors, has been vital to SCAN’s success and growth. We very much look forward to the next 40 years of enhanced service and support, enabling seniors to remain independent as they age.”



For more information on SCAN, click here.