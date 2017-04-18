Long Beach City College Chosen for New California Guided Pathways Initiative

Long Beach City College (LBCC) was one of 20 colleges selected statewide to participate in the new California Guided Pathways Initiative, it was announced today.

The initiative will help the selected community colleges create specific, structured plans that support students throughout their education to the completion of a degree. The Guided Pathways Project seeks to increase the number of students earning community college credentials, while closing equity gaps, according to the site.

“LBCC was chosen based on the depth and quality of the College’s existing efforts,” according to the release.



“Long Beach City College has a strong record of supporting students in achieving their educational goals, and being a part of this initiative will strengthen that mission and increase the success of the students we serve,” Ann-Marie Gabel, LBCC’s Acting Superintendent-President, said in a statement. “Guided Pathways are at the core of LBCC’s strategic plan and lines up well with our goal to accelerate students’ educational path to completion.”



As part of the initiative, LBCC will participate in six institutes through 2019 to receive guidance with creating specific plans for students’ educational achievement on campus. LBCC will also receive the help of two Pathways coaches who will support LBCC’s plan over the next three years, according to the release.



LBCC and the other community colleges will work together to advance each college’s pathways efforts and provide an example for other colleges both statewide and nationwide.



Under the fiscal agency of the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the project brings in the expertise of the American Association of Community Colleges, Bakersfield College, Center for Community College Student Engagement, Community College Research Center, National Center for Inquiry & Improvement, and WestEd. Additional support will be provided by the Aspen Institute, Achieving the Dream, Jobs for the Future and Public Agenda, according to the release.



The project is funded by the College Futures Foundation and the Teagle Foundation, in addition to fees of $15,000 per year paid by participating colleges, according to website.

For more information about Guided Pathways, visit the website here.