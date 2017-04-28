Vice Mayor Richardson Partners with LBUSD for Scholarships to College-Bound Jordan High Seniors

College-bound seniors from Jordan High School in North Long Beach have from now until May 12 to apply for three scholarships available through the Long Beach Education Foundation and funded by the Alevy family.

The Allen Alevy Student Empowerment Scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors for their academic achievements, leadership abilities and pursuit of higher education.

Through a donation from the Alevy family to the Long Beach Education Foundation and with the Support of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and Long Beach Unified School District Vice President Megan Kerr, three scholarships ranging in amounts from $500 to $1,000 will be available for eligible seniors.

“I am proud to partner with Vice Mayor Richardson and bring these scholarship opportunities to seniors at Jordan High School,” Kerr said in a statement. "These awards will support them in their continued success on their education journey. This is an important investment in our students and North Long Beach community."

The three categories of scholarship are an effort to promote diversity in higher education and to acknowledge the different contributions the seniors have made to the North Long Beach community.

The “Future Entrepreneurs Award” is for students interested in the pursuit of business-related studies or real estate; the “Community Leaders Award” is for those who are committed to community service; and the “My Brother’s Keeper Award” is for college-bound men of color who have overcome adversity.

“Investing in a community’s future by investing in its youth is the best way we know of to ensure its wellbeing,” Allen Alevy, founder of Westland Real Estate Group, said in a statement. “Westland is proud to be a part of these efforts and support the Jordan High School scholarships.”

Those interested in applying for the Allen Alevy Student Empowerment Scholarships should contact Lamarr Biffle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.