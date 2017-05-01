Annual Art Show Fundraiser to Help Precious Lamb Preschool Open a New Classroom

Photos courtesy of Precious Lamb Preschool.

Precious Lamb Preschool’s 4th Annual Art Show and Auction will take place Friday, May 12 at The Modern, a venue overlooking the Long Beach Airport. The privately funded preschool provides free early education to homeless children in the Long Beach area.

Millikan High School and Biola University students have spent the semester engaging with the preschoolers, capturing how they play, learn, eat and interact with each other, learning not only the value of their own art, but the value of helping others.

“In a myriad of mediums, from collage to tempera to photography, the portrait subjects are our very own Precious Lamb students,” the announcement stated. “Living below the poverty line and in transitional housing, our families could never afford a portrait, let alone a professional photo session.”

The event is expected to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Precious Lamb Preschool to open another classroom this fall, with the proceeds also supporting the school’s growth and meeting the demand for free early education, according to the release.

Dancing, drinks, food and a silent and live auction are all a part of the fundraiser, set to showcase the original artwork from high school and college students.

The Precious Lamb Art Gala and Auction will take place from 6:30PM to 9:30PM at The Modern. Tickets can be purchased for $35 via the website here or are available at the door for $40.

Since 2002 Precious Lamb has served nearly 400 families by providing a trusted, small-learning environment that fosters hopeful, healthy, and permanent change. Precious Lamb Preschool does not receive any government aid and is entirely supported by private donations.

The Modern is located at 2801 East Spring Street.