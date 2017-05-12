Port of Long Beach Awards $53K in Scholarships to Local Students

Photo courtesy of POLB.

Over $53,000 in scholarships were awarded by the Port of Long Beach to 34 local high school and college students at the Port’s fourth annual Celebrating Education event Thursday at Cabrillo High School in West Long Beach, officials announced.

The event brought together students, educators, public officials and business leaders to celebrate educational accomplishments in international trade and the goods movement industry.

“The Port understands the importance of investing in the future leaders of the goods movement industry,” Board of Harbor Commissioners Vice President Lou Anne Bynum said in a statement. “We believe that these future leaders can be found right here in Long Beach, and we have made education outreach a priority.”

Cabrillo High School is the location of the new Academy of Global Logistics, a partnership between Long Beach Unified School District and the Port, which aims to prepare students for careers in the international trade field. The program will complete its first year in June.

“I applaud the Port of Long Beach for providing students with financial support, career development programs and workplace training,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Congratulations to the Port for its many exciting education programs, especially its new partnership with Long Beach Unified here at Cabrillo.”

Since 1993, the Port has awarded $720,650 in scholarships to 425 students pursuing careers in the international trade industry.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Cal State Long Beach

Global Logistics Specialist Professional Designation Program

Devin Chan

Yerusalem Gizaw

Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Scholarship

Emily Pahon

Miles Winston

International Business Administration Scholars

Juliana Choup

Darrian Frazier

Sheyla Martinez

Justin McKay

Yulissa Molina

Serge Nasri

Itzel Nuñez

Francesca Rodriguez

Elaine Tagaloguin

Arnet Victoria

Long Beach City College

Port of Long Beach International Business Scholars

Hemchheng Ban

Savoth Chea

Raymond Cooley

Sandra Khim-Pamanian

Cheryl Tobin

Port of Long Beach Trade Scholarship

Johnny Bravo

Paul Cambilargiu

Walter Hernandez

Sean Kelly

Jay Manning

Angelica Nuñez

Sarith Yim

2017 High School Scholars