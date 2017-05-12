Port of Long Beach Awards $53K in Scholarships to Local Students

Photo courtesy of POLB.
Over $53,000 in scholarships were awarded by the Port of Long Beach to 34 local high school and college students at the Port’s fourth annual Celebrating Education event Thursday at Cabrillo High School in West Long Beach, officials announced.
The event brought together students, educators, public officials and business leaders to celebrate educational accomplishments in international trade and the goods movement industry.
“The Port understands the importance of investing in the future leaders of the goods movement industry,” Board of Harbor Commissioners Vice President Lou Anne Bynum said in a statement. “We believe that these future leaders can be found right here in Long Beach, and we have made education outreach a priority.”
Cabrillo High School is the location of the new Academy of Global Logistics, a partnership between Long Beach Unified School District and the Port, which aims to prepare students for careers in the international trade field. The program will complete its first year in June.
“I applaud the Port of Long Beach for providing students with financial support, career development programs and workplace training,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Congratulations to the Port for its many exciting education programs, especially its new partnership with Long Beach Unified here at Cabrillo.”
Since 1993, the Port has awarded $720,650 in scholarships to 425 students pursuing careers in the international trade industry.
This year’s scholarship winners are:
Cal State Long Beach
Global Logistics Specialist Professional Designation Program
- Devin Chan
- Yerusalem Gizaw
Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Scholarship
- Emily Pahon
- Miles Winston
International Business Administration Scholars
- Juliana Choup
- Darrian Frazier
- Sheyla Martinez
- Justin McKay
- Yulissa Molina
- Serge Nasri
- Itzel Nuñez
- Francesca Rodriguez
- Elaine Tagaloguin
- Arnet Victoria
Long Beach City College
Port of Long Beach International Business Scholars
- Hemchheng Ban
- Savoth Chea
- Raymond Cooley
- Sandra Khim-Pamanian
- Cheryl Tobin
Port of Long Beach Trade Scholarship
- Johnny Bravo
- Paul Cambilargiu
- Walter Hernandez
- Sean Kelly
- Jay Manning
- Angelica Nuñez
- Sarith Yim
2017 High School Scholars
- Elizabeth Bigham, Long Beach Polytechnic High School
- Jason Culberson, California Academy of Mathematics and Science
- Angelica Luquin, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School
- Vanessa Martinez, Long Beach Polytechnic High School
- Maria Avelar Menendez, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School
- Ryan Schack, Woodrow Wilson Classical High School
- Jonathan Vargas, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School
- Jeannie Yang, California Academy of Mathematics and Science