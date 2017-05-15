LBCC Professor’s Instructional Youtube Videos Reach 4 Million Views

Fourteen instructional videos created by Long Beach City College’s (LBCC) Learning Academic Resources (LAR) Professor Scott Brueckner recently hit 4 million views after about six years on Youtube, drawing audiences from all around the world to learn study skills.

Topics such as “Organizing Your Study Time,” “Taking Better Lecture Notes” and “Test-Taking Skills” have reached viewers from more than 22 states and 42 other countries including Australia, Colombia, Egypt, India and Turkey, according to an LBCC release.

Fans from six different continents have reached out to Brueckner with follow-up questions and messages of gratitude. He has also been invited to speaking engagements across the country, as well as in England and been presented with opportunities to co-author books on topics addressed in his videos.

“I’m not sure why it blew up when it did,” Brueckner said in a statement. “That’s a mystery to me still.”

The videos, which average 30 minutes in length, have been available since 2011, but Brueckner has been filming videos since the late 80s on cassette for students who were unable to enroll in his study skills class to check out.

About a year after these videos were re-shot with digital equipment and posted on Youtube, Brueckner retired the in-person workshops, which ran from 1992 to 2012.

“I stopped doing them when the videos came out on Youtube, and attendance started dropping like crazy,” he said in a statement.

The series reached 1 million views in November 2013, 2 million in October 2014, 3 million in September 2015 and 4 million March 2017. The episode “Memory Tricks” has more than 900,000 views alone.

Some LBCC faculty members refer these videos to their students as extra credit or as a requirement.

Brueckner is considering making more videos before he retires in the near future, he said. After retirement, he will also consider accepting cross-country speaking engagements.

“He’s a magical presence, and he’s so knowledgeable,” LAR Department Chair Emily Barrea said in a statement. “The way he presents material is just captivating. I don’t think anyone else would have had this success.”

The videos can be viewed here.

