Your Guide to Cal State Long Beach’s 2017 Graduation Ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies begin in exactly one week for the Cal State Long Beach class of 2017 and for those attending. Here’s a brief rundown of what the week will look like courtesy of the university’s website.

All ceremonies will be held outdoors on the Central Quad next to the University Library and are expected to last about two hours. Both guests and students must remain seated throughout the entire ceremony and may not stand in the aisle or block the views of others for photo purposes.

For the Health and Human Services, Liberal Arts, Business Administration and Arts ceremonies, each graduate is allotted eight tickets for friends and family, as these are the largest ceremonies.



For those with small children, CSULB recommends watching the ceremonies via the live-streaming room, which doesn’t require a ticket. While tickets aren’t needed for Tuesday’s ceremonies, students are asked to abide by the honor system and limit the number of guests to eight.

Tuesday, May 23:

9:00AM - Engineering

Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering & Construction Engineering Management, Computer Engineering & Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering

1:00PM - Natural Sciences and Mathematics

Biological Sciences, Chemistry & Biochemistry, Environmental Science & Policy, Geological Sciences, Mathematics & Statistics, Physics & Astronomy, Science Education.

5:00PM- Education

Educational Leadership, Advanced Studies in Education & Counseling, Teacher Education, Credentials, Liberal Studies

Wednesday, May 24:

9:00AM - Liberal Arts, Ceremony One

Africana Studies, Asian & Asian American Studies, Chicano & Latino Studies, Communication Studies, English, Journalism & Public Relations, Liberal Arts, Philosophy.

1:00PM - Liberal Arts, Ceremony Two

American Indian Studies, American Studies, Anthropology, Economics, Global Logistics, History, International Studies, Jewish Studies, Linguistics, Political Science, Sociology, Women's, Gender, & Sexuality Studies.

5:00PM - Liberal Arts, Ceremony Three

Comparative World Literature & Classics, Environmental Science & Policy, Geography, Human Development, Psychology, Religious Studies, Romance, German, Russian Languages & Literatures.

Thursday, May 25

9:00AM - Health and Human Services, Undergraduate Ceremony One

Criminology, Criminal Justice & Emergency Management, Family & Consumer Sciences, Nursing, Recreation & Leisure Studies.

1:00PM - Health and Human Services, Graduate Ceremony Two

Criminology, Criminal Justice & Emergency Management, Family & Consumer Sciences, Health Care Administration, Health Science, Kinesiology, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Public Policy & Administration, Recreation & Leisure Studies, Social Work, Speech-Language Pathology.

5:00PM - Health and Human Services, Undergraduate Ceremony Three

Health Care Administration, Health Science, Kinesiology, Social Work, Speech-Language Pathology.

Friday, May 26

9:00AM - Arts

School of Art, Department of Dance, Department of Design, Department of Film & Electronic Arts, Bob Cole Conservatory of Music, Department of Theatre Arts.

1:00PM - Business Administration

Accountancy, Finance, Information Systems, International Business, Management & Human Resources Management, Marketing.

Frequently Asked Questions answered by CSULB:

Where can I park?

Parking is free in all lots and structures on lower campus. Faculty parking on upper campus will remain off limits to non faculty

What time should I get there?

Graduates should arrive at least an hour early. Sign-in and the lineup area are located at the south end of the quad near the Macintosh Building. Guests are also encouraged to arrive an hour early, as guests from prior ceremonies will be leaving campus. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis and shade is limited.

Are the special accommodations for the disabled?

Contact the Office of Parking and Transportation for assistance and directions to special lots and drop off areas. The university doesn’t provide wheelchairs or reserve seating for anyone. Assistants will be on hand to help guests in wheelchairs to the appropriate seating area. Seniors and people with disabilities who can’t sit outside, the university recommends viewing the ceremony from one of the screening rooms on campus.

