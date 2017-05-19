Cal State University System Launches New Portal to Simplify, Expedite Application Process

A new application portal that is meant to simplify and expedite the application process to California State University campuses will launch June 1, CSU officials announced Tuesday.

Cal State Apply will replace the current portal, CSU Mentor, allowing for one streamlined user-friendly application for incoming freshman, transfer, graduate and international students at all CSU campuses.

“The new Cal State Apply portal has been designed to improve the experience and simplify the process for the more than 850,000 students who submit online applications to a CSU campus every year,” Eric Forbes, CSU’s assistant vice chancellor for Student Academic Affairs/Student Academic Support, said in a statement. “Eliminating the need to submit multiple applications, easy uploading of supporting documents and additional payment options are all features that make it more convenient for students.”

In addition to allowing one submission to serve the application needs of multiple CSU campuses, Cal State Apply also:

Incorporates the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) application, eliminating the need to file a separate EOP application

Automatically calculates the overall GPA for first-time freshman applicants

Shares ACT and SAT test scores with all CSU campuses to which an applicant applies

Transfer students will be able to enter all of their completed coursework by term, and beginning with fall 2018 applications, transfer applicants will be able to update their application in January with fall grades and include their current spring courses.

Military veterans seeking to apply will now be able to upload their Report of Transfer of Discharge (DD214) paperwork via Cal State Apply.

Important upcoming application periods are as follows:

June 1 - June 30, 2017 Winter 2018 quarter application

August 1 - August 31, 2017 Spring 2018 application

October 1 - November 30, 2017 Fall 2018 application

Applicants are encouraged to apply early. For more information on Cal State Apply click here.

Above, left photo courtesy of CSU.