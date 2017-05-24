CSULB to Confer Over 10,000 Degrees for 2016-17 Academic Year

Cal State Long Beach expects to confer a school record of more than 10,000 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees for the 2016-17 academic year, school officials announced recently.

Additionally, many of those earning degrees are expected to walk across the stage at Commencement 2017—a total of 11 graduation ceremonies at the campus that began today and continue until Friday.

School officials said that in addition to participating students, upwards of 70,000 family members and friends are expected to visit the university over the four-day period. During each of the ceremonies, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley will speak along with each of the college’s respective deans.

Parking is FREE for #Commencement in all CSULB General Lots (incl. all Short-Term spaces), May 23-26. Congratulations #GoBeach17 Grads! pic.twitter.com/LxnC7o9XMz — CSULB Parking (@CSULB_Parking) May 23, 2017

Guests can expect refreshments, music and free parking along with courtesy shuttles.