Leadership Long Beach Class of 2018 Applications Now Available

Photo courtesy of Leadership Long Beach of the 2014 class retreat.

Applications for the 29th Class of the Leadership Long Beach Institute program, to begin this August, are now available. Applicants must fill out the online form by Friday, June 23rd.

The current class participants presented their projects to the community on Monday at the Long Beach Playhouse, which ranged from setting up a weekly fresh food stand for East Long Beach residents to organizing a Long Beach College Promise Day event at Long Beach City College to a median beautification project along Bellflower Boulevard, according to Leadership Long Beach.



Overall, the projects resulted in more than 2000 volunteer hours spent throughout the city, according to Leadership Long Beach.



“We are looking for individuals from all parts of our community who want to work with others to make Long Beach the best it can be,” Jeff Williams, executive director of Leadership Long Beach, said in a statement. “We are fortunate that since 1989 we have brought together a diverse group of individuals with the passion and commitment for making Long Beach better. We are looking for the leaders to help shape the next 25 years.”



Founded in 1989 by community stakeholders, over 1,200 members have completed the program to become more empowered, involved and engaged in the Long Beach community. A leadership retreat and monthly sessions covering current and diverse topics such as education, sustainable communities, arts and culture, business, tourism, environment, city infrastructure and public safety are a part of the program.



The organization’s mission, to be “a catalyst that informs, activates, and connects community leaders to more meaningfully serve Long Beach,” challenges both adult and youth students to “be more responsive to serving the public good.” Through the programs, participants will:

Gain in-depth knowledge of the challenges facing Long Beach;

Meet the leaders shaping the City’s present and future;

Explore critical leadership concepts and skills vital to professional success;

Develop a network of professional and personal resources; and

Join other informed and engaged alumni committed to building a better community.

Leadership Long Beach has four different leadership programs, Leadership Long Beach Institute, Youth Leadership Long Beach, Executive Leadership Series and Leadership Foundations, and offers programs and networking opportunities throughout the year.

To apply to the Leadership Long Beach Institute program, visit the link here. For more information about the organization visit the website here.