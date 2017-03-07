Homeless Tax on the Ballot for Long Beach Voters During Tuesday’s Election

Long Beach voters will only need to decide on one issue during tomorrow’s countywide election, officially named the March 7th Consolidated Municipal and Special Elections.

Local voters will have a say on Measure H which, if approved, would raise the county’s sales tax rate by a quarter-cent to fund efforts to combat homelessness. It has received unanimous support from the Long Beach City Council and Mayor Robert Garcia.

Due to state law and the current sales tax level, the City of Long Beach would not experience an increase in sales tax under Measure H until 2023, and then it would be offset by the reduction in Measure A, the temporary sales tax in Long Beach that supports public safety and infrastructure, city officials previously stated.

For more on Measure H and how it affects Long Beach, click here.

While the election will be handled by the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder/County Clerk, the Long Beach City Clerk’s Office will be available during normal operating hours tomorrow to answer any questions regarding the election. You can reach the city clerk’s office by calling (562) 570-6101.

To find out where your polling place is and the results of the election, click here.