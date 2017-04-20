Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert Says He’s Running for a Third Term

Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert announced yesterday his decision to run for re-election in 2018 for a potential third term.

“We've seen many changes in the criminal justice system in the last several years—nationally, and in especially in California,” Hauber wrote on Facebook. “But I am proud of what the City Prosecutor's Office has accomplished and I want to build on our success.”

Haubert cited multiple city programs his office collaborates on, that have been recognized both locally and at the national level.

The award-winning Gang Prevention Strategy suppresses gang violence, creates community partnerships and keeps at-risk kids in school, combining new technology with a neighborhood-based approach.



Similarly, the ground-breaking Promising Adults, Tomorrow’s Hope (PATH) youth diversion program is aimed at helping youth who have committed a minor offense to choose from occupational training, life skills and development, mentoring, job placement and post-secondary education or criminal prosecution.

“I've listened to Long Beach residents and focused on making this office a successful model of community-oriented prosecution,” Haubert wrote. “With your help, I hope to continue that work.”

According to Haubert’s campaign website, he has been endorsed by County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, State Sen. Ricardo Lara, Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Long Beach Unified School District Superintendent Chris Steinhuaser, among others.

Haubert was first elected city prosecutor in 2010 and was re-elected with 73.4 percent of the vote in 2014. For more information, click here.