Metro Wants Your Input on the Three Proposed Bike Paths of the I-710 Corridor Project

Screenshot taken from Metro of the three proposed bike paths.

Three bike paths have been proposed to serve bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders within the I-710 corridor, and Metro wants your input.

Three community meetings have been scheduled, each with the same agenda, to garner assistance from the public to improve the proposed connections and transportation options.

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at the Bret Harte Neighborhood Library in Long Beach. The second and third meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Compton and South Gate, respectively.

The I-710 Corridor Bike Path Project aims to serve users of the LA River, Rio Hondo Bike Trail and Metro’s Blue and Green Lines. Currently in the preliminary phase of the study, the public’s input is key.

The proposed paths:

The Western Levee Bike Path would be a 10-mile stretch from Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach to Imperial Highway in South Gate.

The Compton Bl Bike Path would be a two-mile section connecting the Martin Luther King Transit Center at the west and the LA River at the east.

The Terminal Island to Rio Hondo Bike Path would be a seven-mile passage from the terminus of Terminal Island Freeway in Long Beach to the existing Rio Hondo Trail at Garfield Avenue in South Gate.

To learn about the I-710 Corridor Bike Path Project, and for more details about each path, visit the website here.

For more information regarding the meetings, visit the Facebook event page here.

The Bret Harte Neighborhood Library is located at 1595 East Willow Street.