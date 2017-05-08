IN PICTURES: Color Block Walk Culminates Outreach Portion of North Town Open Space Master Plan

Photos by Asia Morris.

On Saturday local nonprofit design studio, City Fabrick, the Office of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine organized a fun event for the North Long Beach community to learn more about the North Town Open Space Master Plan.

The Color Block Walk led participants on the 91 Freeway Embankment Loop project, where different-colored stations and infographics informed them about the planning process and allowed them to vote on different open space options. Volunteers included staff and members of the District 9 team, the Hamilton Association and City Fabrick.

The celebratory event concluded the outreach portion of the open space plan, where over the next two months the document will be finalized for grant season, said Brian Ulaszewski, executive director of City Fabrick.