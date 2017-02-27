53rd Congressional Cup Announces World-Ranked Lineup

Photo by Asia Morris.

Seven of the world’s top 10 match racing skippers will be competing in the 53rd Annual Congressional Cup Regatta of the World Match Racing Tour, which will take place at the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier from Monday, March 27 to Sunday, April 2.

Chairman Joe Siebert announced Joachim Aschenbrenner as the 10th competitor for the event. Currently ranked 12th by World Sailing, Aschenbrenner is returning to the Congressional Cup after previously finishing in the top half of the fleet in the 2015 regatta.

He will be competing with seven of the world’s top 10 match racing skippers including Taylor Canfield, ranked first by World Sailing, who is working to earn his fourth Crimson Blazer. He is the first to win three consecutively in the history of the Congressional Cup Regatta.

RELATED Taylor Canfield First Skipper to Win Three Consecutive Congressional Cups in Long Beach

2011 and 2012 winner Ian Williams, ranked second; Sam Gilmour, ranked third; Phil Robertson, ranked fourth; Harry Price, ranked fifth; Chris Steele, ranked sixth; Eric Monnin, ranked ninth; 2009 winner Jonnie Berntsson, ranked 37th; and Nicolai Sehested, ranked 23rd.

The final two participants will be determined at the Ficker Cup, held March 24 through March 26.

“[It’s] probably the best regatta I’ve been to in the world,” Gilmour said in a statement, referring to the event’s level of competition, organization and hospitality.

The Congressional Cup Regatta, founded and hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club in 1965, is one of seven championship-level events. The half-century tradition represents some of the highest-level of sailboat racing in the world.

In addition, more than 300 volunteers help run the annual event.

“I’m sure it will be an exciting event,” Siebert said in a statement. “I’m grateful for all the volunteers and club support. This is truly a team event both on and off the water.”

For more information about the 53rd Congressional Cup Regatta, visit the website here. For more details about the World Match Racing Tour, visit the website here.