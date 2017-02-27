Dew Tour Skateboard Competition Announces Return to Long Beach This Summer

Photo of Ryan Sheckler courtesy of Dew Tour.

Dew Tour announced today that the skateboard competition and festival will return to Long Beach June 15 through 18.

The four-day event, featuring reigning Individual Champion Ryan Sheckler, Team Challenge Champion Blind Skateboards, fan favorite Sean Malto and more, will take place at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center with action sports media company TEN: The Enthusiast Network (Transworld SKATEboarding, Transworld SNOWboarding, Newschoolers, Powder, Snowboarder, Grind TV).

Mountain Dew brought the Dew Tour to Long Beach for the first time last year in July, its new skate-specific event.

During its inaugural event under new management of TEN, the reimagined Dew Tour drew nearly 30,000 fans to its new course and innovative Team Challenge competition, which featured nine invited teams of four.

“2016 was a phenomenal year for the reimagined Dew Tour,” said Dew Tour VP and GM Adam Cozens in a statement. “The introduction of new elements, like the Team Challenge, have been a big success. The Long Beach community was great and we’re thrilled to be coming back.”

Included in the lineup are more than 40 pro skaters including: Sean Malto, Ryan Sheckler, Ryan Decenzo, Theotis Beasley, Micky Papa, Nyjah Huston and Louie Lopez.

“Skaters competed individually and as part of nine invited hardgood teams facing off against each other on a progressive four-part skate course featuring tech, gap, rail and bowl sections,” read the release.

In 2017, the competition will feature new events on an evolved course with unique competition formats, while continuing its focus on action sports culture, art and music, according to the release. More details will be revealed over the coming months.

To stay up to date on the latest content and event information, follow the Dew Tour here.