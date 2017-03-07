Jackrabbits Win CIF Southern Section Open Division Girls Basketball Championship

Image courtesy of the Long Beach Poly Girls Basketball Booster Club.

The Long Beach Poly girls basketball team defeated Harvard-Westlake 68 to 52 in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game on Saturday night at the Honda Center.

The Jackrabbits started out with a “sluggish” first half, according to the Los Angeles Times, but were able to overcome being outscored by the third quarter, leading to domination in the fourth quarter and victory by 16 points.

The 36th annual CIF State Basketball Championships begin this Wednesday, with the 2017 CIF State Girls Basketball Champions - Open Division starting Friday, with Long Beach Poly set to play the Fairfax Lions at home at Palmer Pavilion at 7:00PM.

The winner of the Round I game will go on to play either the Mission Hills Grizzlies or the Etiwanda Eagles on Tuesday, March 14 during the Regional Semifinals.

For more information on the CIF Basketball Championships visit the site here.

Long Beach Poly High School is located at 1600 Atlantic Avenue.