Legendary Racers Fittipaldi and Kendall to be Inducted into Motorsports Walk of Fame



Legendary race car drivers Emerson Fittipaldi and Tommy Kendall will be inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The 12th annual induction ceremony will be held at 11:00AM in front of the Long Beach Convention Center on South Pine Avenue, along the route of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, organizers announced.

"Emerson Fittipaldi and Tommy Kendall have truly earned their place on the Motorsports Walk of Fame," Mayor Robert Garcia, who will be presenting medallions to the honorees, said in a statement. "It is a privilege to welcome them back to Long Beach and honor them for all of their outstanding achievements in the racing world."

Fittipaldi, who is Brazilian, placed second at the Toyota Grand Prix in 1985 and 1990 and took third place in 1980, 1989 and 1992. He has also won the Formula One

World Championship, Indianapolis 500 and Indy Car World Series Championship. He has a total of 40 wins across Formula One and Indy Cars, according to the release.

Kendall placed second in the Trans-Am series at the Toyota Grand Prix in 1987 and 1989. The Santa Monica native won the Trans-Am Series Championship and IMSA GTU Series Championship multiple times in the 80s and 90s.

“We’re thrilled to induct Emerson and Tommy into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame this year,” said Jim Michaelian, President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, in a statement. “They have both made enormous contributions to the sport of racing, as well as the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

The Walk of Fame medallions feature renditions of the racers’ cars and their major achievements in motorsports. For more information click here.

Above, left photo of Tommy Kendall; bottom, right photo of Emerson Fittipaldi. Photos courtesy of TGPLB.