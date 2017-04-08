Quick Guide to the Upcoming Sights and Sounds of the 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach

Photo by Dave Newell.

Following a rip roaring Thunder Thursday and Wednesday’s “Roar in the Shore,” tonight marks the first race of the 43rd annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Mexican cover band Moderatto will begin at 6:45PM during the Tecate Light Fiesta in the plaza of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center preceding the start of the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge Competition #1, set to take place from 7:30PM to 8:45PM.

Saturday

Practice sessions for the truck race will be held from 12:20PM to 12:40PM and another sports car race will be underway by 3:30PM. The final portion of the drifting competition will take place from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

Replacing the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, discontinued because Toyota moved its headquarters from Torrance to Plano, Texas, will the be the Can-Am Challenge race.

The race on the 1.97-mile, 11-turn street circuit surrounding the Long Beach Convention Center will show off the 1,000-plus horsepower cars originally built and raced in the late 60s and early 70s, from noon to 12:20PM.

The IMSA Sportscar Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place from 1:05PM to 2:45PM, followed by INDYCAR qualifying. At 5:05PM the Super Stadium Truck Challenge will start, followed by the second Motegi drift challenge at 6:00PM.

Additionally, the much anticipated Rock-N-Roar concert starring Kings of Chaos, Billy Idol, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park will take place at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center outdoor stage.

Sunday

Start your morning off with the The Pirelli World Challenge Race at 10:00AM, followed by Mothers 10th Annual Exotic Car Parade at 11:50AM.

The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, the second race of the 2017 Verizon INDYCAR Series, will kick off at 1:30PM. Watch the cars rip around the track until 3:30PM, when the Super Stadium Truck Challenge race #2 will take place at 4:05PM and mark the conclusion of the event.

For more information, visit the website here.

City News Service contributed to this report.