Dew Tour Announces New Competitions for the 2017 Summer Skateboarding Event

Additions to the Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival, to take place this summer from June 15 to 18, will include a stand-alone bowl competition and an all-new amateur division, it was announced this week.

Featuring an international roster of top pros and amateurs competing in the announced events, and the existing Pro Street and Team Challenge events, the Dew Tour expects to draw at least 30,000 fans to the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

This year’s expanded bowl has almost doubled in size, and will set up the “ideal environment” for a new Pro Bowl competition, according to Dew Tour officials.

Up to 24 pros were invited, including Ventura native Curren Caples, who will take on the brand new course with its corners, transfers and hips.

“I’m hyped on Dew Tour having a dedicated bowl event this year and a contest format that appeals to all different types of pros’ styles of skating,” Caples said in a statement.

Details for the newly designed course have yet to be released, however it will have three progressive sections. The Tech Section will include flat bars and ledges, the Rail Section will feature a challenging layout with an A-frame and nine-stair rail, and the Gap Section will include stair sets, a bump-over bar and Euro gap, according to the announcement.

“We’re stoked on all of the additions to Dew Tour this year,” Jeff Jewett, CEO of CA Productions, the company behind the design and build of the courses, said in a statement. “After all the excitement in the bowl section during the Team Challenge last year, we knew we had to add it as a stand-alone event this year, and we are designing and building an even bigger and better bowl course for that reason.”

Both Pro Street and Team Challenge titles will be on the line for the pros, while 48 of the greatest up-and-comers in skateboarding will compete in the all-new amateur competition on both the street and bowl courses.

“If you want to see the future of skateboarding, all you have to do is look at what the ams are doing,” Jewett said in a statement. “We’re really excited that Dew Tour has its eyes on the future and is adding an am event for both street and bowl.”

For more information about the Dew Tour, visit the website here.