Long Beach State Women’s Basketball Coach Jody Wynn to Leave After Eight Seasons

Image courtesy of Long Beach State. Jody Wynn celebrating with players following a victory.

Long Beach State (CSULB) basketball head coach Jody Wynn will leave the program to become the head coach at the University of Washington, it was announced today.

The news comes just after a 2016-17 campaign that saw Long Beach State Women’s Basketball win the Big West Tournament championship, advance to the NCAA Tournament and come just one point shy of becoming the first No. 15 seed to ever defeat a No. 2 seed, according to the release.



“The excitement over the success of our women’s basketball team this season reverberated throughout the campus and community,” CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement. “This is a true testament to the leadership and tireless effort of Jody Wynn. Coach Wynn, her staff and the student-athletes under her charge have all been great ambassadors for the university. We made every effort to retain her, but ultimately, she decided to move on to a different challenge and I respect her decision.”

Wynn’s eight seasons as head coach culminated in the first NCAA appearance for university since 1991-92 and the first Big West Tournament championship for the program since 1990-91, according to the announcement. The 49ers went 23-11 overall in 2016-17 and finished second in the Big West with a 12-4 record.

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Long Beach State played Oregon State and came up one point short against the No. 8 Beavers, falling 56-55.



“I want to personally thank Jody for everything she has done for Long Beach State Women’s Basketball,” Interim Athletics Director Cindy Masner said in a statement. “Her hard work, dedication and passion have brought our women’s basketball program back to national prominence. She will always be part of The Beach family. While she will be deeply missed, this is a great opportunity for her and I want to wish her, her husband Derek and her family the best.”

Long Beach State Women’s Basketball under Wynn’s leadership showed consistent improvement. After two seasons of rebuilding, Long Beach State made a run to the Big West Tournament finals during the following season. The team would then go on to make the WNIT in three of the next four years. Over the last three seasons under Wynn, Long Beach State has posted a 69-20 overall record.



A nationwide search will begin immediately to find a replacement for Wynn. LBSU has advanced to the NCAA Tournament 12 times, and has reached two Final Fours, according to the release.