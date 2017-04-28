New Renderings Show LA2024’s Vision for Olympic Games in Long Beach

Rendering of the temporary Long Beach BMX and water polo venues.

The LA 2024 committee has released four new renderings of Olympic venues in Long Beach, including a temporary BMX and water polo venue, for the summer 2024 games.

One of four zones within LA 2024’s bid, the Long Beach Sports Park is set to include the Long Beach Arena for Olympic handball, the Long Beach Waterfront for Olympic triathlon, marathon swimming and Paralympic triathlon, the temporary Long Beach BMX and water polo venues and the Long Beach Pier for Olympic sailing.

LA 2024’s city-wide Olympic park includes venues in Downtown Los Angeles, the South Bay, the Valley and Long Beach. The concept is to allow athletes, officials and fans to experience the diverse geographies within the greater L.A. area.

“I am excited to share renderings of LA 2024's world-class Long Beach Sports Park venues, which offer the ideal conditions for athletes, fans and all other stakeholders,” LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman said in a statement. “By using Southern California's wealth of top sports, housing and transportation infrastructure, LA 2024 will minimize construction risk and costs, and can spend the seven years leading up to the Games focused on providing all attendees with an unforgettable Olympic and Paralympic experience."

Rendering of the Long Beach Pier for Olympic sailing.

The Long Beach Sports Park is connected to L.A. via Metro and is designed to allow fans to easily walk from one venue to another. It will also include dining, music, sponsor activations, sports showcases and celebration Live Sites for both ticket holders and non ticket holders.

Swimming, cycling, & running... oh my! #LA2024 welcomes Olympic & Paralympic triathlon to the Long Beach Waterfront for the 2024 Games. pic.twitter.com/x9ptSvmrr9 — LA 2024 (@LA2024) April 25, 2017

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has touted L.A. as the “no surprises,” low-risk budget choice, as no new buildings need to be constructed for the summer games.

UCLA’s campus will be turned into the Olympic Village and USC will be used as the media hub. Additionally, UC Riverside will be used as a satellite village for athletes competing in the rowing and canoe sprints events at Lake Perris.

Rendering of the Long Beach Waterfront for Olympic triathlon, marathon swimming and Paralympic triathlon.

In early April, the LA 2024 committee, including Garcetti and Wasserman, traveled to the SportAccord Convention in Denmark to highlight Los Angeles’ low-risk and sustainability for the summer 2024 games and the future of the Olympics.

May 10 through 12, the 14-member International Olympic Committee will visit L.A. to view venues and discuss further bid details. The group will pay a similar trip to Paris May 14 through 16.

The IOC will vote on which city holds the summer 2024 Olympic games at its convention in September in Lima, Peru.

Rendering of the inside of the Long Beach Arena for Olympic handball.