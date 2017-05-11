International Olympic Committee Evaluates LA2024 Sites, Including Long Beach Sports Park

The International Olympic Committee wrapped up its three-day tour of Los Angeles Thursday, which included a visit to the potential Long Beach Sports Park Wednesday and Thursday.

Mayor Robert Garcia, with help from Olympians Nastia Liukin (gymnastics), Haley Anderson (swimming) and Long Beach resident Tony Azevedo (water polo), hosted the 14-member IOC Evaluation Commission and showcased the Long Beach waterfront as the planned location for the sports park, which is set to host seven events.

“It's an exciting time in Long Beach,” Garcia said. “I'm proud to be part of this opportunity to showcase our beautiful city. Long Beach has a lot to offer the international community with spectacular venues perfect for guests from around the world.''

Olympian and Long Beach resident @WaterPoloTony believes hosting the @LA2024 Olympics in his hometown will inspire future generations. pic.twitter.com/e8PI2liMmW — LB Mayor's Office (@LBMayorsOffice) May 10, 2017

If L.A. is selected to host the 2024 summer games, Long Beach would be one of four zones to host events. Other locations include Downtown Los Angeles, the South Bay and the Valley.

The Long Beach Sports Park is slated to include the Long Beach Arena for Olympic handball, the Long Beach Waterfront for Olympic triathlon, marathon swimming and Paralympic triathlon, the temporary Long Beach BMX and water polo venues and the Long Beach Pier for Olympic sailing.

“The Olympics will bring an enormous economic boom to Long Beach, benefiting our local businesses and residents,” Garcia said in a statement. “The international spotlight will be a great opportunity to introduce Long Beach to viewers across the world.”

The IOC spent the first working day discussing LA2024’s bid, the second day viewing potential event venues and the final day wrapping up discussions.

Very proud of the @LA2024 team and the IOC visit to Long Beach today. The sun was out and the city looked great#LA2024 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) May 11, 2017

L.A. previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, with events in Long Beach on both occasions. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has touted the city as the “no surprises,” low-risk budget, since no new structures will need to be built for the 2024 games.

The IOC Commission will issue a report on their visit July 5. Both L.A. and Paris, the other city vying to host, will make formal bid presentations to the IOC July 11 through 12 at its meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Next, the evaluation commission is scheduled to review Paris’ bid May 14 through 16. The location for the summer 2024 games will be determined by vote at the IOC’s September convention in Lima, Peru.

City News Service contributed to this report.