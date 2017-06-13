First Woman Invited to Dew Tour Ready to Compete in Bowl Contest Qualifiers Thursday

Photo courtesy of Dew Tour.



Today, 18-year-old Jordyn Barratt became the first woman to earn an invite to compete in this year’s Dew Tour Skateboarding Contest, it was announced.

The championship skateboarder and surfer, fresh off a first place Pro Division win at the Girls Combi Classic and Bowl a Rama Bondi Women’s Finals, Barratt will compete against the guys in the 2017 Dew Tour Skateboarding Contest.



Barratt was invited “based on merit” and was chosen through the Podium Skate skateboarding app, where users can enter competitions to qualify for major events, according to Dew Tour officials.



“I’m honored to be the first girl to be invited to compete against the guys,” Jordyn Barratt said in a statement. “I can’t wait to compete and wish everyone the best of luck.”

The North Shore Hawaii native is known for her smooth style, ability to piece difficult lines together and her arsenal of tricks. She will be matched up against some of the world’s best skateboarders in the bowl contest qualifiers to kick off this Thursday.



The Podium Skate app hosted a contest this year in conjunction with Dew Tour to search for the world’s best street and bowl skaters. Competitors from around the world downloaded the app and loaded footage to be voted upon by their peers, judged by a pro panel and in turn, aim to secure qualification spots to compete in Long Beach.



Barratt’s most recent accomplishments include first place in the Pro Division at the VANS Combi Classic, first place at Bondi Beach and a Bronze Medal at the X Games. She grew up in Haleiwa, on the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii and competes in both skateboarding and surfing events worldwide.



