US Sumo Open Comes to CSULB Saturday with Wrestlers from 15 Different Countries

Photo courtesy of US Sumo Open.

Over 60 athletes from 15 different countries will be competing during the 17th annual US Sumo Open at Cal State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid on Saturday.



Organizers say this “may be the most powerful field” yet since 21 of the competitors this year have also competed at the Sumo World Championships.



Wrestlers will be representing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, Egypt, India, Sri Lanka, Mongolia and Japan.

6-foot-4.

600 pounds.

Yama.@chrisbrockman + @ChrisLaw step into the ring with some of the world's best before the 17th #USSumoOpen. pic.twitter.com/yLHG8BIle7 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 15, 2017

The event is seen as a cultural experience that pays homage to its Japanese roots with authentic Taiko drumming and a menu of Japanese food, Sapporo Beer and Hakutsuru Sake on sale all day.

Fans may want to keep an eye out for the “BIG 3” headliners, including:

Byamba of Mongolia: 6 feet, 1 inch; 370 pounds; four-time World Sumo champion, nine-time heavyweight gold and open weight gold winner and a cumulative record of 97 wins and only four losses

Roy of USA: 6 feet, 5 inches; 370 pounds; three-time US Sumo champion, the first American ever to win a gold medal in heavyweight or open weight at the US SUmo Open. At last year's US Sumo Open, Roy defeated 11 different opponents, losing only to Byamba

Ramy of Egypt: 6 feet, 3 inches; 480 pounds; African Sumo champion; won gold at his first US Sumo Open in 2015 and medaled again in 2016



Doors open at noon. The event takes place from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at CSULB’s Walter Pyramid, located at 1250 Bellflower Boulevard. Tickets range from $25 to $55. Parking is $7. Click here for more information.