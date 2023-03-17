Veterans Stadium is about to be demolished for a new sports complex. Here’s what it meant to Long Beach.
The iconic stadium at LBCC has a unique origin story. It starts with a group of Long Beach alums fighting in World War II.
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ICE’s plan to give officers electric shock gloves draws outrage and fears of misuse
A notice published Monday says ICE plans to spend up to $20 million to outfit officers and agents with “conductive distraction and de-escalation devices.”
Firefighters warn of worse response times, overburdened stations as city debates cuts to LBFD
Long Beach is trying to close a large budget gap with cuts across many departments, but City Council members have pushed back on the idea fewer firefighters and a fire engine.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend — including a kite festival and free movie in the park
The skies over Granada Beach will be full of kites this Sunday. That and lots more to experience this weekend.
Latest from Eat. See. Do.
Curley’s Cafe’s secret chili, cold beer and oil history have kept it strong for nearly 100 years
Curley’s was born as a hangout for Signal Hill’s oil workers. Now, 94 years later, it’s still a landmark.