Long Beach Symphony’s 2023-2024 Pops Season opener, “A Beatles Celebration with Classical Mystery Tour,” on Saturday, October 28, is so brilliant you’re likely already humming along to “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

Under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, the concert featuring the renowned tribute band Classical Mystery Tour is part of Long Beach Symphony’s 89th season.

“This is a unique opportunity to witness the musical magic of The Beatles—uplifted by your Long Beach Symphony. The fan-favorites will come alive in a whole new way,” Ruggirello said. “It will be an evening for an audience of all ages to come together, and twist and shout.”

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ first U.S. tour, the worlds of orchestration and psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll promise to collide as Preu takes the baton at the Long Beach Arena. Long Beach Symphony will provide the rich and vibrant orchestral backdrop to the timeless melodies originally performed by Liverpool’s John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The symphony will be playing along with Classical Mystery Tour which has performed with more than 100 orchestras around the world (or, one might say, “across the universe”) over the past two decades. The tribute band features four look-alike and sound-alike musicians, who give today’s audiences the opportunity to experience The Beatles’ music live again, only—like you’ve never heard them before, with enhancements such as a string section and brass.

“Whether you’re a die-hard fan of The Beatles or simply looking to enjoy a captivating night of music, dinner and dancing, this Pops concert will be an unforgettable experience,” Ruggirello said. “I’m so energized by Long Beach Symphony’s lineup for our 89th year…”

On Saturday, October 28, the doors of the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) will open at 6:30 for indoor picnicking—attendees can bring food and libations or pre-order catering online. The concert will begin at 8 PM.

Tickets start at $30, or for more information on season subscriptions and discount packages, visit LongBeachSymphony.org or call 562-436-3203, ext. 1.