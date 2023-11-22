Rishi Bhargava, M.D., FAAP, FACEP, medical director of pediatric emergency medicine at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, was the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Munzer Family Award for Excellence in Teaching and Research. This award recognizes Dr. Bhargava’s exceptional contributions to pediatric emergency medicine, focusing on pediatric sepsis, asthma, and oncologic emergencies.

With a decade of service in Southern California, Dr. Bhargava exhibits an unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare. Dr. Bhargava’s passion for teaching is reflected in his role as an educator of physician trainees. He has brought extensive expertise to the emergency department by providing training rotations to residents, nearly doubling the size of the training departments, to increase growth and learning opportunities for residents. His extensive expertise in pediatric pain management, resident education, and health care quality improvement has earned him multiple teaching awards throughout his career.

“Dr. Bhargava’s career is a testament to the tremendous impact someone can have on the lives of so many,” said Dan Munzer, president of the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation. “His accomplishments and his dedication to bringing the future physicians of tomorrow to Miller Children’s & Women’s speaks to his commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and providing exceptional care.”

This annual award, which is celebrated by generous support from the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation, was established in 1993 by Rudy and Daphne Munzer. It recognizes a physician for their clinical excellence in advancing care to the next generation of physicians and provides the recipient with a $10,000 grant to continue their impactful work in medical education. This year’s award was particularly special as the Foundation recognized the 30th Anniversary of the Munzer Family Award, and was pleased to honor the 52nd recipient, Dr. Rishi Bhargava.

“Dr. Bhargava’s outstanding achievements align perfectly with the award’s mission to uphold and celebrate excellence in teaching and research at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach,” said Joe Kim, chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “His dedication has not only enhanced the medical community but has also positively impacted countless lives, reflecting the commitment to advancing health care and education in our community.”

The Family Medicine Residency Program acknowledges Long Beach Medical Center’s and Miller Children’s & Women’s outstanding physician partners who teach future health care workers in the Graduate Medical Education program. The Graduate Medical Education team plays a crucial role in MemorialCare’s ability to have two teaching hospitals – helping to develop and pave the way for future clinicians who are looking to not only care for their community but make it healthier.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn valuable lessons from incredible mentors while teaching residents how to perform procedures and take care of sick children,” says Dr. Bhargava. “I want to thank the children because they make my job a joy to do.”