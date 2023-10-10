A celebratory way to get things started, Long Beach Symphony’s 89th season opens Saturday, Oct. 21, with the uplifting sounds of romantic-period classical music, a rainbow of 19th century compositions written from the heart.

“For our 89th year, I feel so energized by Long Beach Symphony’s lineup, especially this first concert of the season which is going to be filled with passionate and lush beautiful melodies which define this era of romantic music,” said Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello, who is celebrating her 10th year with the organization.

Under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, the season opening concert featuring renowned pianist Andreas Boyde is aptly titled “Opening Night with Andreas Boyde.” Boyde, who was born in Germany and lives in England, is hailed by critics as “Monsieur 100,000 Volts” for his electrifying performances with orchestras from around the world.

The evening will begin with German composer Johannes Brahms’ bright and rhythmic “Hungarian Dances.” Then, Boyde is set to join the orchestra to perform the singular and highly imaginative “Piano Concerto” by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák, whose music promises to envelope listeners in waves of harmony and emotion. Also on the playlist: the deeply personal “Ma Vlast” and “The Moldau” by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana.

“A lot of great music came from the Romantic era,” said Preu, who has been the musical director for the symphony since 2017. “Music that was written from the heart, about emotions, about their (the composers’) own lives and humanity—and I think that is why so many people respond to it so well.”

“Opening Night with Andreas Boyde” takes the stage Saturday, Oct. 21. The doors open with a “Sip and Enjoy” celebration starting at 6:30 p.m., including dancing fountains, firepits, a bar and food trucks. Then, there’s a 7 o’clock hour-long pre-concert talk in the concert hall before the music plays at the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) with the ability to “Sip and Enjoy” in the concert hall.

Season tickets are available now and include priority seating, subscriber-only offers and access to special symphony events and dining at participating restaurants, discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

“Long Beach Symphony’s overriding goal is to present the highest artistic quality in an open and inviting musical environment,” Ruggirello said. “We welcome anyone and everyone to join us on what promises to be an extraordinary and fun musical journey this season.”

Beyond season tickets, special three-concert sampler packs also are available, or individual tickets start as low as $32. Visit LongBeachSymphony.org or call 562-436-3203, ext. 1.