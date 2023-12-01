In a rigorous assessment of over 4,500 adult hospitals, U.S. News & World Report recognized MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center as one of the top 50 best U.S. hospitals in orthopedics. In addition, the medical center scored high performance rankings for hip replacement, hip fracture and knee replacement.

“Continued national and regional recognition for these impressive achievements demonstrates that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently reaching high levels of excellence,” says Blair Kent, CEO, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments.”

The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center offers a complete spectrum of care including hip, knee, shoulder and ankle replacement to support long-lasting results for patients. The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center surpasses national benchmarks allowing 95% of joint replacement patients to be discharged home rather than to a skilled nursing facility or a rehab hospital compared to the national average of 94%. In addition, on average patients of Long Beach Medical Center patients can walk at least 255 feet at one time before discharge.

“When a patient’s joint becomes diseased or injured, the resulting pain can severely limit their ability to move and work,” says Andrew Wassef, M.D., medical director, MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center. “Our center offers joint replacement surgery to patients looking for more permanent solutions for chronic pain that affects their quality of life.”

The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center has advanced technology to bring a new level of precision to knee and hip replacements – MakoTM Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery.

“MakoTM Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery is an innovative solution for people suffering from painful arthritis of the knee or hip,” says Dr. Wassef. “This procedure is an effective, minimally invasive option for patients who have not received relief from non-surgical treatments.”

MakoTM Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery provides pinpoint accuracy for surgeons during knee and hip replacements surgery so only the affected areas are treated. With this technology, orthopedic surgeons use a robotic-arm to help prepare the bone with extreme precision, creating less soft tissue damage when compared to conventional methods.

“Mako technology uses real-time information and images of the patient’s knee to ensure the new knee replacement is properly placed,” says Dr. Wassef. “Unlike other more invasive procedures, Mako can often be performed through smaller less invasive incisions and create less soft tissue disruption. Research has shown this revolutionary technology has led to shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and a lower chance of needing to come back for revision surgery.”

