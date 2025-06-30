Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of traffic deaths and serious injuries in Long Beach. Whether the result of alcohol, cannabis or even prescription medication, driving under the influence remains a deadly and preventable choice.

Here are five key facts about impaired driving in Long Beach — and one important action residents can take to help make the roads safer for everyone.

1. Long Beach ranks high for serious and fatal crashes

According to the California Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, Long Beach ranks No. 6 in the state for fatal and serious injury crashes. The Office of Traffic Safety’s 2022 rankings also place Long Beach at No. 3 among large cities for total fatal and injury crashes.

2. Alcohol-involved crashes account for 11% of all collisions

Data from UC Berkeley’s Transportation Injury Mapping System show that 11% of all crashes in Long Beach involve alcohol. These are incidents that often result in severe consequences — and are entirely preventable.

3. Nearly 1 in 4 traffic deaths in 2023 were alcohol-related

In 2023, 24.4% of traffic fatalities in Long Beach were caused by alcohol-impaired driving. That’s nearly one-quarter of all roadway deaths linked directly to impaired driving.

4. Long Beach is among the top 10 cities in California for alcohol-related crashes

On average, Long Beach sees 43.4 fatalities and serious injuries each year from alcohol-involved crashes. These numbers reflect a serious and ongoing traffic safety concern across the city.

5. It’s not just alcohol

While alcohol is a major contributor, many people overlook the dangers of other substances. Cannabis, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can also impair a person’s ability to drive by slowing reaction time, causing drowsiness and affecting judgment.

Take the pledge: Never drive impaired

To address this ongoing issue, the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) GreenlightLB program is calling on the Long Beach community to take a stand by signing the Never Drive Impaired pledge.

By signing, you commit to:

Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Encourage friends and family to stay sober behind the wheel

Refuse to ride with an impaired driver

Follow prescription labels and ask questions about side effects

Designate a sober driver or plan ahead with a rideshare

Reducing impaired driving in Long Beach starts with each of us. Your pledge can save lives.

👉 Sign the pledge today: https://bit.ly/LBDrivePledge

About Greenlight LB

Greenlight LB, a program of the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, is a traffic safety initiative focused on making local streets safer for everyone. Through education, community outreach and data-informed strategies, the program works to reduce crashes caused by impaired driving, speeding and other dangerous behaviors. Greenlight LB supports the city’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

To learn more, visit longbeach.gov/greenlight and follow the Health Department on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Funding for this project was provided by the CHP Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.