On Friday, Feb. 7 – National Wear Red Day – MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center united to take a stand against heart disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Participants wrote the names of loved ones on postcards to honor those they “Stand 4 Women’s Heart” for. To raise awareness about women’s heart health, participants also formed a giant life-size heart in their hospital uniforms, wearing red hats and sunglasses.

“I encourage everyone to talk to two women in your life today about the importance of knowing your heart numbers and helping them find out what their risk is to develop heart disease,” says Nissi Suppogu, M.D., medical director, Women’s Heart Center, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. “With 1 in 3 women dying from heart disease in the U.S., it is important to encourage the women in your life to recognize heart symptoms and to know key metrics, such as their weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels, and to work toward healthy goals and good quality of life.”

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease accounts for one in every five female deaths. Although there has been increased awareness of heart disease, only about half of women (56%) know that heart disease is their No. 1 killer.

Dr. Suppogu leads the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute Women’s Heart Center, which is dedicated solely to the prevention and early detection of heart disease. Dr. Suppogu is a fellowship trained doctor with two additional years of training and education exclusively on women’s heart health, helping bridge the gender inequality in cardiac care and changing the trajectory of heart disease outcomes in women.

The clinic is held at Memorial Care Medical Group – Douglas Park, with testing and specialty care performed at Long Beach Medical Center, providing cardiac care and second opinion services for women in the South Los Angeles and North Orange County communities.

Wear Red Day is observed on the first Friday in February each year which is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease among women. This annual event encourages people to wear red clothing and accessories to show their support for heart health and to promote heart disease prevention. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, and this day serves as a reminder of the importance of heart health education, prevention, and early detection.

To learn more about the importance to “Know Your Numbers,” download this informative postcard guide located at memorialcare.org/womensheart.