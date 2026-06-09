There are 18 million cancer survivors in the United States today, a number that is projected to increase to 26 million by 2040. And at City of Hope Orange County, every new discovery and therapy is a powerful step forward in accelerating cancer survivorship across Southern California and beyond.

“Every day, we bring more people in Long Beach into the growing community of cancer survivors,” says Karla Olmedo, M.D., a medical oncologist and hematologist at City of Hope’s Long Beach Elm and Long Beach Worsham locations, part of the City of Hope Orange County regional network of advanced cancer care. “Having a team of experts whose sole focus is cancer can make all the difference,” says Dr. Olmedo. “And nobody researches, treats and cures cancer — and only cancer — like City of Hope.”

Built for the single purpose of saving lives, City of Hope Orange County includes an outpatient cancer center and Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital, located on the organization’s academic research campus in Irvine, and the largest network of advanced cancer care in the region, with sites located in Long Beach and throughout Orange County.

Patients have access to leading-edge cancer prevention and treatment as well as more than 700 innovative Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials led by City of Hope, including groundbreaking first-in-human trials and complex trials requiring inpatient care — more than anywhere else in California.

Making Hope a Reality for People with Cancer

More than 44,000 grateful patients have received care at a City of Hope Orange County facility since 2020. Among them is Edwin Ruiz, 32, whose busy and active life, which includes working as the chief operating officer for a food manufacturing business, was interrupted last year at age 31, when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Upon arriving at City of Hope Orange County, Ruiz was immediately put on an individualized treatment plan that included immunotherapy, a leading-edge cancer treatment that can be highly effective.

“We started seeing the reduction in cancer and negatives on a lot of the cancer tests right away,” says Ruiz. “It’s been a home run for me.”

Through it all, Ruiz continued to work. He has also been able to return to all of his favorite activities, including horseback riding and working out in the gym.

“As a result of my cancer experience, I believe we can all do more to raise awareness and support cancer survivors,” says Ruiz. “Everyone should speak with their doctor about their family health history and cancer screenings like colonoscopies and mammograms. A routine screening today can make all the difference for your future.”

City of Hope Orange County offers convenient access to colonoscopies and mammograms, some of the most effective tools for detecting cancer early, when it is most treatable. To schedule a colonoscopy at City of Hope Orange County, call 800-826-4673. Or, to schedule a mammogram, call 949-671-4100.

WITH SUPERIOR CANCER SURVIVAL RATES, HOPE FLOURISHES EVERY DAY.

THIS IS HOPE.

City of Hope Orange County’s regional network of care includes two locations in Long Beach: City of Hope Long Beach Elm and City of Hope Long Beach Worsham. Visit CityofHope.org/OC or call 888-333-HOPE (4673).