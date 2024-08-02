By: Tempe K. Chen, M.D., pediatric infectious disease specialist, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

Every parent or caregiver’s top priority is to protect their child. Now that children are headed back to school, this is the perfect time to remind parents how important it is to keep their children up to date with their vaccines as the school year progresses. California law requires that all children stay up to date with their vaccinations to continue to attend public school, since timely immunizations not only protect your own kids, but also the community. Even children who are homeschooled benefit from staying up to date with their immunizations because disease outbreaks can occur when overall vaccination rates drop among children.

When it comes to children’s health, the single most important thing you can do, besides having them wash their hands regularly, is to help their body build immunity from common life-threatening diseases through immunization. Regular and timely vaccination can help reduce transmission and limit the severity of illness, as well as protect your child from hospitalization and even death.

The majority of vaccinations are specifically timed to when children need it most. Immunization schedules start shortly after birth, and timing is largely based on when children are most vulnerable to diseases. For example, at 2 months old, vaccinations include rotavirus and whooping cough. Later, toddlers are immunized against measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox. Between ages 4 and 6, children are given boosters in preparation for the beginning of school. This will continue into their teenage years and even as adults when routine vaccines are encouraged to maintain immunity. Staying on schedule maximizes protection, helps prevent outbreaks, and limits community spread.

Babies under a certain age and children who are not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons (e.g. children with cancer) must rely on their families and playmates to be immunized for passive protection against preventable diseases. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to maintain on-time routine immunization of all children and adolescents according to the latest recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. Parents who ensure their child stays up to date with their vaccinations, are not only protecting their children and family, but they are helping to prevent outbreaks and limit community spread among children.

Parents may have concerns about possible vaccine side effects, such as allergic reactions to immunization. However, most side effects are short lived and severe reactions are extremely rare. While potential side effects may be worrisome for parents, the diseases they aim to prevent may have far more serious, long-term, and lifelong complications.

Today, thanks to regular immunization, some diseases once considered commonplace — such as measles and polio — are mostly eradicated. This is due to the development and distribution of life-saving vaccines and caregivers’ commitment to following recommended vaccination schedules for their children.

If you have questions about your child’s immunization schedule or about a specific vaccine, seek medical advice from your child’s pediatrician. Pediatricians have access to the latest scientific data and information and can address common concerns parents may have. Remember, prevention is key and there is nothing more tragic than losing a child to a vaccine preventable disease.

If you have questions about your child’s immunization schedule, visit memorialcare.org/Immunizations or call (877) 696-3622 to schedule an appointment with a pediatrician.