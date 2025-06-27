By: Mariusz Wirga, M.D., medical director, psychosocial oncology, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Instituteat Long Beach Medical Center

As we close out June and turn our focus to summer break, vacations, and the long hot summer days, it’s also important to remember that it is Survivorship Month, a nationwide celebration of the remarkable strength and resilience demonstrated by individuals diagnosed with cancer. Survivorship, at face value, may be thought of as “after cancer” or the next step once remission begins, but true survivorship begins at diagnosis and continues through the rest of a patient’s life, encompassing not just medical treatments but also the emotional, psychological, and social support necessary for coping and thriving despite cancer.

The concept that survivorship begins at diagnosis is an important tenet of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. This approach ensures patients receive exceptional medical care and comprehensive support to navigate their cancer journey by embracing strategies for cancer prevention, coping with treatment effects, and promoting healthy behaviors, with a focus on quality of life. This dedication to support patients through every step of their cancer journey epitomizes Todd Cancer Institute’s mission to provide compassionate, comprehensive care and fosters a sense of confidence and hope from the very beginning.

Personalized care is also a priority, with a specialized genetic counseling program assessing cancer risk for patients and their loved ones at the time of preventative care. Genetic counselors conduct thorough evaluations of family history and genetic factors to identify individuals who may be at an increased risk. This proactive approach allows for early detection and preventive measures to be taken, significantly improving the chances of successful outcomes. Patients receive personalized risk management plans, which may include earlier cancer screenings and lifestyle changes.

The Todd Cancer Institute has a multidisciplinary team that shares a mindset of supporting a patient into survivorship as soon as they are diagnosed. Oncology social workers not only provide counseling and support to improve coping strategies but also reduce stress at all phases of cancer treatment. Nurse navigators are a central point of contact for the patient and are available to help the patient navigate referrals, insurance, and care coordination throughout the cancer journey.

In addition, the Todd Cancer Institute care team integrates not only medical care but also community resources and other outside services to help give patients the tools to navigate the complexities of a cancer diagnosis. The “Beat the Odds in Cancer Treatment” program encompasses a range of activities and educational sessions to improve physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. By participating in “Beat the Odds,” patients gain access to exercise classes, nutritional counseling, stress management techniques, and social support groups, all designed to enhance their ability to cope with treatment and maintain a positive outlook. The program’s comprehensive approach has helped to improve the well-being and resilience of patients and their families.

The MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center offers advanced technology, nationally recognized physicians, and innovative treatments in a warm and caring environment. Every patient receives targeted, customized treatment plans designed for their unique needs, which can include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Patients have access to a range of research trials and programs to prevent or detect cancer in its earliest stages. Psychosocial support is woven throughout the plan of care to ensure wellness in mind, body, and spirit. The Todd Cancer Institute specializes in the divisions of gynecology, breast, thoracic, gastrointestinal, and urinary cancers.

Want to learn more about the survivorship program at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute? Call (888) 636-5864.