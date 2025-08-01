Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital supports families every step of the way

By: Mary Chinchilla, RN, lactation consultant, Lactation Support Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Every year during the first week of August, families and health care providers around the globe come together to recognize World Breastfeeding Week to highlight the powerful health benefits of breastfeeding for both babies and mothers.

The Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital plays an essential role in this mission by providing expert guidance and compassionate support to breastfeeding families—before, during, and after birth.

Breastfeeding is far more than just a method of feeding—it’s an essential foundation for a child’s growth, development, and long-term health. Breastmilk contains the perfect mix of nutrients, antibodies, and hormones that protect babies from illness and help them grow strong and healthy. It also supports the emotional well-being of both mother and baby, strengthening the maternal bond from the very first moments of life.

For infants, the benefits of breastfeeding are well-documented. Breastfed babies have:

• A stronger immune system

• Fewer ear infections and respiratory illnesses

• Reduced risk of asthma and obesity

• Lower likelihood of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

• Decreased risk of childhood leukemia and Type 2 diabetes

And the benefits don’t stop with the baby. Mothers who breastfeed also experience meaningful health advantages, such as:

• Helps the uterus return to its normal size more quickly

• Reduces postpartum bleeding

• Lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancer

• Decreases the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease

• Can delay the return of menstruation, offering natural child spacing

• Helps lose some of the baby weight

At the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center, families are never alone on their breastfeeding journey. We offer a full range of supportive care that begins before delivery and continues well after families return home.

Support begins with educational classes and support groups that prepare expecting moms with the knowledge and confidence they need. These sessions cover the basics of breastfeeding, common challenges, and tips for success—ensuring that moms feel informed and ready.

Once a baby is born, lactation consultants are available right at the bedside to help new mothers start breastfeeding. These board-certified nurse lactation consultants are specially trained in breastfeeding management and are experienced in teaching, troubleshooting, and helping mothers through the early days of nursing.

Whether it’s ensuring a proper latch, managing discomfort, or providing encouragement, this one-on-one support makes a critical difference in the breastfeeding experience—especially for first-time moms.

Breastfeeding doesn’t always come easily, and challenges often arise after families leave the hospital. That’s why the Outpatient Lactation Clinic is a vital resource for families navigating this next phase.

At the clinic, moms receive personalized help with milk supply issues, latch issues, and feeding routines. The focus is on evidence-based, compassionate care that empowers mothers to continue breastfeeding confidently and successfully.

As lactation consultants, we are trained to meet families where they are and offer nonjudgmental, practical, and tailored support. Every family’s journey is unique, and we’re here to help them every step of the way.

In addition to its health benefits, breastfeeding offers cost and convenience advantages that are hard to ignore. Breastmilk is free, always available, and always at the right temperature. Nursing mothers typically need an additional 400 to 500 calories per day—an affordable dietary change when compared to the ongoing expense of formula.

Breastfeeding also simplifies nighttime feedings. There’s no need to mix, warm, or sterilize bottles, making those early months a little easier and more restful for the whole family.

As the community prepares to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week this August, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital reaffirms its commitment to supporting mothers, babies, and families at every stage. From prenatal education to postpartum guidance, the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center offers a full spectrum of services designed to promote healthy beginnings and lasting connections.

Whether you’re a new parent or expecting your first child, breastfeeding support is just a phone call away. Want to learn more about Breastfeeding Support at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital? Call (562) 933-2779.