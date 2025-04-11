The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center continues to lead the way in advanced orthopedic care as its medical director, Andrew Wassef, M.D., successfully completed his 2,000th Mako robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery. This milestone highlights Dr. Wassef’s expertise and skill and continues to position Long Beach Medical Center as a community hospital on par with major academic medical centers offering advanced technology, expert physicians, and a compassionate care team. Long Beach Medical Center’s pursuit of quality metrics, patient satisfaction, and better outcomes, underscores this major milestone.

“Reaching this milestone is not just about the number of surgeries—it’s about the thousands of lives we’ve helped improve through advanced technology and patient-centered care,” says Dr. Wassef. “The Mako system has transformed joint replacement, allowing us to provide greater precision with less invasive procedures. With the help of Mako, we can take each patient’s specific anatomy into account, resulting in better patient outcomes.”

The Mako robotic-assisted system provides unparalleled precision in knee and hip replacements, tailoring each procedure to the patient’s unique anatomy. By utilizing real-time data and 3D mapping, the technology enhances surgical accuracy, leading to faster recovery times, improved outcomes, and greater long-term mobility for patients.

Dr. Wassef performed the 2,000th procedure on Jacqueline, a 75-year-old patient receiving a Mako-assisted left knee replacement. After years of severe knee pain and limited mobility, Jacqueline is experiencing a smooth recovery and is expected to return to a more active, pain-free lifestyle thanks to the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery.

“Dr. Wassef was strongly recommended to me for his expertise with Mako by someone I knew, which made me feel more confident moving forward with my procedure,” says Jacqueline. “His surgical skill is matched by his compassion; he genuinely cares for the patient’s overall well-being, not just the joint. Thanks to his care, I am excited to walk with confidence and ease again.”

The Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center provides comprehensive joint replacement services, including pre-operative education, personalized surgical plans, and post-surgical rehabilitation. The center specializes in hip, knee, shoulder, and ankle replacements and is led by top orthopedic specialists. Recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Orthopedic Hospitals, the center is at the forefront of robotic-assisted surgery, offering innovative solutions for faster recovery and improved quality of life. Utilizing Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery, they ensure precise, quick-recovery outcomes, with most patients moving the same day and returning home within two days.

For more information about robotic-assisted joint replacement at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, visit memorialcare.org/lbjointreplacement or call (562) 933-4014.