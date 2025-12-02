City of Hope Orange County’s cancer specialty hospital will deliver lifesaving hematologic treatments and discoveries.

For patients with cancers of the blood or blood-forming tissues — such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma — the only cancer specialty hospital in Orange County isn’t just progress, it’s a seismic shift in what’s possible.

Located on City of Hope’s 72-acre academic research campus in Irvine and seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the new cancer specialty hospital, opening in 2025, completes the continuum of care for patients and ushers in a new era of hope and innovation that will continue to grow.

“City of Hope is a national leader in advanced treatments and clinical trials for blood cancer,” says Lihong Wu, M.D., a medical oncologist and hematologist at City of Hope Long Beach Worsham. “We have specialized expertise in bone marrow and stem cell transplants, CAR T cell therapy, bispecific antibodies and targeted therapies that is difficult to find elsewhere. When it comes to cancer, City of Hope is truly the place for patients in the Long Beach community to seek care.”

In blood cancer, access to the full continuum of care is vital, as an inpatient setting is needed for certain treatments. “Having this hospital in our community is going to give patients with cancer a second chance at life like I got,” says Orange County resident and leukemia survivor Arash Rounaghi, who traveled to City of Hope’s Duarte hospital for his successful stem cell transplant. “Because City of Hope was here for me, I have hope.” City of Hope Orange County’s cancer specialty hospital will oTer hematology patients a level of advanced care that is difficult to find elsewhere:

Breakthrough acute care. Integrated inpatient and subspecialty services delivered in one hospital admission instead of over the course of days or weeks.

Integrated inpatient and subspecialty services delivered in one hospital admission instead of over the course of days or weeks. Groundbreaking treatments. Advanced surgical oncology and specialized immunotherapy options like CAR T cell therapy and bispecific antibody therapies that involve time in or near a hospital.

Advanced surgical oncology and specialized immunotherapy options like CAR T cell therapy and bispecific antibody therapies that involve time in or near a hospital. Trailblazing research. Expanded access to more than 700 Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials led by City of Hope, including first-in-human clinical trials and trials requiring inpatient care.

Expanded access to more than 700 Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials led by City of Hope, including first-in-human clinical trials and trials requiring inpatient care. Evaluation and Treatment Center. The ETC oTers City of Hope patients immediate assessment or care related to their cancer or their treatment. It is staTed with cancer-focused experts specially trained in recognizing and managing cancer related symptoms and complications.

The ETC oTers City of Hope patients immediate assessment or care related to their cancer or their treatment. It is staTed with cancer-focused experts specially trained in recognizing and managing cancer related symptoms and complications. Unique supportive care resources. Rehabilitative, integrative and spiritual care resources that only a nationally recognized cancer research and treatment organization can provide.

City of Hope is one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and is recognized among the nation’s top-ranked cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report. As a national leader in the treatment and research of blood cancers, City of Hope has also been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as high-performing in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

This isn’t standard cancer care. This is lifesaving cancer care. This is Hope.

City of Hope’s regional network of advanced cancer care includes two locations in Long Beach: City of Hope Long Beach Elm and City of Hope Long Beach Worsham. Visit CityofHope.org/OC or call (888) 333-HOPE (4673).