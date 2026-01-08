Every summer in California, nonprofit organizations rely on a familiar seasonal fundraiser: Safe and Sane fireworks stands. In nearly 300 communities, these temporary stands are not commercial ventures at all — they are essential funding sources for youth sports, food banks, senior programs, veterans’ services, school groups, cultural organizations, and more.

For many nonprofits, Safe & Sane fireworks aren’t simply part of the celebration — they are essential to survival.

What many residents don’t realize is that allowing State Fire Marshal-Approved Safe and Sane fireworks doesn’t just help nonprofits. In many cities, it has also become one of the most effective tools for reducing illegal aerial fireworks and funding stronger local enforcement — including the very resources Long Beach needs.

A Funding Source That Strengthens Local Nonprofits

California has strict statewide testing requirements. Only fireworks that pass the State Fire Marshal’s safety evaluations — and carry the official state seal — may be legally sold. But having a certified product does not give anyone the right to sell it. Local governments decide whether Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed, under what conditions, and who may operate stands.

Cities determine how many permits to issue, where stands may be placed, what safety standards must be followed, and what hours and days sales may occur. They may also limit participation to nonprofits and impose local fees, inspections, and community outreach requirements.

Nonprofits in many California cities report that Safe & Sane fireworks sales are among their most important fundraisers of the year, often generating enough revenue to support important programs that would otherwise struggle to survive.

Across Southern California, cities that permit nonprofit-operated Safe & Sane fireworks stands consistently report meaningful community benefit:

• Lakewood: For decades, Lakewood has permitted a citywide network of nonprofit-operated fireworks stands supporting youth sports leagues, school-affiliated groups, service organizations, and senior programs. City staff have repeatedly cited the program as a stable and reliable fundraising mechanism for community organizations.

• Downey: Downey’s longstanding Safe & Sane program has enabled multiple local nonprofits to fund youth leagues, cultural programs, and school-based organizations through annual fireworks fundraising, with broad community participation year after year.

• El Monte and South El Monte: Local staff and nonprofit leaders have publicly noted that fireworks fundraising is among the most important annual revenue sources for participating organizations, providing essential support for programs that would otherwise face funding shortfalls.

For these nonprofits—many serving residents whose needs are growing as federal and state resources tighten—Safe & Sane fundraising is not optional. It is a lifeline. Statewide, nearly 2,700 nonprofit organizations participate in Safe & Sane fireworks fundraising each year, representing a direct investment in local community services across California.

A Revenue Tool That Helps Cities Fight Illegal Fireworks

A persistent misconception is that allowing Safe and Sane fireworks burdens cities. In fact, the opposite is true — especially since the Legislature passed AB 1403 in 2023.

AB 1403 allows cities to collect a fee of up to 7% of gross fireworks sales to fund:

• Public education

• Enforcement personnel

• Drone surveillance

• Fire inspections

• Post-event cleanup

• Community outreach

Few municipal programs pay for themselves. Even fewer help fund enforcement against illegal aerial fireworks — which cities spend millions trying to combat.

Cities that impose total bans receive none of this revenue. As a result, enforcement must be paid out of shrinking general fund dollars, competing directly with libraries, parks, youth programs, and public safety staffing.

Allowing Safe and Sane fireworks gives cities dedicated, non-general-fund revenue to invest in the tools needed to reduce illegal activity — without cutting other services.

Evidence From Cities That Recently Made the Change

One of the most relevant examples for Long Beach is the City of Orange, which allowed Safe and Sane fireworks in 2025.

In its first year:

• Fireworks-related calls dropped 12% citywide

• Calls on July 4 dropped 68%

• Illegal fireworks seizures increased twelvefold

This is the opposite of what some expect — but it matches the pattern seen in other cities across Southern California. When residents are given a clear, safe alternative, illegal activity often goes down, not up. Enforcement becomes more targeted, and community complaints fall.

The key is clarity:

If it carries the State Fire Marshal seal, it’s safe and legal. Everything else is illegal.

That line helps both residents and first responders.

Why Long Beach Should Consider This Approach

Long Beach faces the same problem many California cities face: increasingly powerful illegal fireworks that disrupt neighborhoods, frighten seniors and pets, and pose real fire hazards.

Safe and Sane fireworks are not a cure-all — but they provide three advantages Long Beach does not currently have:

1. A legal, safe alternative

Reduces illegal use by giving residents a clear safe option for celebrating.

2. Dedicated revenue for enforcement

AB 1403 allows Long Beach to build enforcement capacity without using general fund dollars.

3. A major boost to local nonprofits

Long Beach’s nonprofit sector is one of the most active in the state. Safe and Sane fundraising would strengthen programs serving youth, seniors, vulnerable families, and neighborhoods across the city.

Nearly 300 California communities — including 36 cities in Los Angeles County — already allow Safe and Sane fireworks. Their experience shows that nonprofit fundraising, city-controlled safety regulations, and stronger enforcement tools can work together to reduce illegal fireworks activity and improve public safety.

Safe and Sane fireworks aren’t just about tradition. They’re about giving cities — including Long Beach — a practical, community-centered strategy for safer celebrations and stronger nonprofits.