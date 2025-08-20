There’s a little-known path towards taking college courses without having to swerve through the obstacle course of the usual admissions process. It’s called Open University at Cal State Long Beach, and it’s available for anyone who wants to take classes without the hassle of going through formal admission to CSULB.

Traditionally, college classes are often considered off-limits unless a student has applied, been accepted, and is enrolled full-time; but Open University offers the key to another way inside higher education.

In fact, this not-so-hidden pathway is navigated by over a thousand students each semester who register for classes through Open University. Whether they’re working towards a degree, gaining specific skills to advance their career, or just exploring new topics for lifelong learning, students take Open U classes on a flexible, space-available basis while earning college credit. Even high school students can attend if they have a letter of recommendation from their principal or counselor.

Open U classes are available on a space-available basis during the Fall and Spring semesters, many of them in online or hybrid form. Registration is a straightforward process with a few steps needed to prepare.

It starts with a look at the schedule of classes—which begin on Monday, August 25th—and identifying which ones are of interest. Browsing through the eclectic list of Fall 2025 classes uncovers a wide range of subjects including computer science, engineering, global cultures, languages, sustainability, and psychology.

There are currently hundreds of courses offered that span the spectrum of academic, professional, and creative inquiry. Curious seekers can dive into specialized areas like Ocean Studies, Fashion Design, American Sign Language, and Social Justice— just to name a few.

Some classes may require additional approval from the instructor, but the online registration form can be submitted first. Open U staff will reach out when instructor approval is required. In that case, faculty info can be found in the Campus Directory, making it a simple task to email with a request to join the class.

A campus ID number issued to all new Open U students unlocks access to Canvas, the online learning environment used at CSULB, as well as the University Library and other campus resources like the ISPACE. This hi-tech facility, equipped with advanced machines and technical support staff, includes 3D printing services, a 360° theater, a virtual reality lab, and podcast studios with recording equipment. While these game-changing tools are especially useful for STEM professionals, gaining experience with them can open doors in any workplace or creative pursuit.

Getting an Open U student ID number also makes it even easier to register for the next semester of classes, each one a potential stepping stone towards future academic or professional development programs. Up to 24 units of Open University credit can be applied toward an undergraduate degree at CSULB (or nine units for a graduate degree), and since CSULB is a regionally accredited institution, most classes can also be transferred to other colleges.

Open U registration kicks off on August 18th and the deadline to sign up for available classes is Monday, September 22nd, 2025. After that, Spring 2026 will offer more opportunities to get ahead in higher ed.

Ready to get started on this path towards new skills and fresh ideas? Visit Open University at CSULB.